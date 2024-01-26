Ajureissa on Arc-erillisnäytönohjaimille tuki Enshrouded-, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League-, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth-, Tekken 8- ja Palworld -peleille sekä merkittäviä suorituskykyparannuksia reilusti yli 20 peliin.
Intel on julkaissut uudet ajurit näytönohjaimilleen ja integroiduille grafiikkaohjaimilleen. Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.5186/31.0.101.5234 -ajurit ovat saatavilla Windows 10- ja 11 -käyttöjärjestelmille ja ne tukevat yhtiön Arc-näytönohjaimia sekä Xe-arkkitehtuureihin perustuvia integroituja grafiikkaohjaimia. Ensin mainittu versio on kaikille muille malleille ja jälkimmäinen Meteor Lake -prosessoreiden integroidulle grafiikkaohjaimelle. Voit tutustua ajureiden kaikkiin muutoksiin niiden julkaisutiedotteessa (PDF).
Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.5186/31.0.101.5234 -ajureiden uudet ominaisuudet ja pelioptimoinnit:
- Game On -tuki Arc A -sarjan erillisnäytönohjaimilla
- Enshrouded
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Tekken 8
- Palworld
- Game On -tuki Core Ultra -prosessoreiden integroidulla Arc-grafiikkaohjaimella
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Tekken 8
- Palworld
Suorituskykyparannukset
- Arc A -sarjan erillisnäytönohjaimella
- Albion Online* (DX11) Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Anno 1800* (DX11) Up to 33% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings
- Apex Legends* (DX11) Up to 26% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate* (DX11) Up to 13% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings
- Black Desert Online* (DX11) Up to 18% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Elder Scrolls Online* (DX11) Up to 10% average FPS uplift at 4K with Ultra settings
- Elex II* (DX11) Up to 101% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Humankind* (DX11) Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Fantastic settings
- Hunt: Showdown* (DX11) Up to 27% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
- Just Cause 3* (DX11) Up to 160% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
- Just Cause 4* (DX11) Up to 268% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
- New World* (DX11) Up to 13% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
- Returnal* (DX12) Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic settings
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm* (DX11) Up to 32% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
- Sons of the Forest* (DX11) Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Space Engineers* (DX11) Up to 69% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings
- Star Citizen* (DX11) Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
- Star Wars Squadrons* (DX11) Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Stellaris* (DX11) Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
- Tekken 8* (DX12) Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 4K with Ultra settings
- The Last of Us Part 1* (DX12) Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Warframe* (DX11) Up to 20% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
- Watch Dogs: Legion* (DX11) Up to 16% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- XCOM 2* (DX11) Up to 4% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Maximum settings
- Core Ultra -prosessorin integroidulla Arc-grafiikkaohjaimella
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth* (DX12) Up to 25% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
- Returnal* (DX12) Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Low settings
- The Last of Us Part 1* (DX12) Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very Low settings
Korjatut bugit
- Arc A -sarjan erillisnäytönohjaimilla
- Alan Wake 2:n valkoiset artifaktit peilaavilla pinnoilla, kun läpinäkyvyys on asetettu pois päältä
- Sons of the Forestin inventaariossa esiintyneet grafiikan korruptoitumiset
- Smooth Sync -ominaisuuden toimimattomuus joillain DirectX 11 -peleillä
- Core Ultra -prosessoreiden integroidulla Arc-grafiikkaohjaimella
- Talos Principle 2:n kaatuilu käynnistykseen tietyillä skaalausasetuksilla
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfware III:n kaatuilut
- Blackmagic Fusionin kaatuminen kesken renderöinnin
Tiedossa olevat ongelmat
- Arc A -sarjan erillisnäytönohjaimilla
- Dead by Daylight saattaa kaatuilla
- Topaz Video AI saattaa antaa virheitä joillain videonparannusominaisuuksilla
- Core Ultra -prosessoreiden integroidulla Arc-grafiikkaohjaimella
- Diablo 4:n maastossa voi esiintyä grafiikan korruptoitumista
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection saattaa kaatua heti peliin lataamisen jälkeen
- Call of Duty Warzone 2.0:ssa voi esiintyä grafiikan korruptoitumista
- Blender saattaa kaatua kesken renderöinnin tietyillä keskusmuistikonfiguraatioilla
- Topaz Video AI saattaa antaa virheitä joillain videonparannusominaisuuksilla
- Serif Affinity Photo 2 saattaa kaatua kesken suorituskykytestin
