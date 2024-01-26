Intel on julkaissut uudet ajurit näytönohjaimilleen ja integroiduille grafiikkaohjaimilleen. Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.5186/31.0.101.5234 -ajurit ovat saatavilla Windows 10- ja 11 -käyttöjärjestelmille ja ne tukevat yhtiön Arc-näytönohjaimia sekä Xe-arkkitehtuureihin perustuvia integroituja grafiikkaohjaimia. Ensin mainittu versio on kaikille muille malleille ja jälkimmäinen Meteor Lake -prosessoreiden integroidulle grafiikkaohjaimelle. Voit tutustua ajureiden kaikkiin muutoksiin niiden julkaisutiedotteessa (PDF).

Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.5186/31.0.101.5234 -ajureiden uudet ominaisuudet ja pelioptimoinnit:

  • Game On -tuki Arc A -sarjan erillisnäytönohjaimilla
    • Enshrouded
    • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
    • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
    • Tekken 8
    • Palworld
  • Game On -tuki Core Ultra -prosessoreiden integroidulla Arc-grafiikkaohjaimella
    • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
    • Tekken 8
    • Palworld

Suorituskykyparannukset

  • Arc A -sarjan erillisnäytönohjaimella
    • Albion Online* (DX11) Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
    • Anno 1800* (DX11) Up to 33% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings
    • Apex Legends* (DX11) Up to 26% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
    • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate* (DX11) Up to 13% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings
    • Black Desert Online* (DX11) Up to 18% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
    • Elder Scrolls Online* (DX11) Up to 10% average FPS uplift at 4K with Ultra settings
    • Elex II* (DX11) Up to 101% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
    • Humankind* (DX11) Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Fantastic settings
    • Hunt: Showdown* (DX11) Up to 27% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
    • Just Cause 3* (DX11) Up to 160% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
    • Just Cause 4* (DX11) Up to 268% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
    • New World* (DX11) Up to 13% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
    • Returnal* (DX12) Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic settings
    • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm* (DX11) Up to 32% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
    • Sons of the Forest* (DX11) Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
    • Space Engineers* (DX11) Up to 69% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings
    • Star Citizen* (DX11) Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
    • Star Wars Squadrons* (DX11) Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
    • Stellaris* (DX11) Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
    • Tekken 8* (DX12) Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 4K with Ultra settings
    • The Last of Us Part 1* (DX12) Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
    • Warframe* (DX11) Up to 20% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
    • Watch Dogs: Legion* (DX11) Up to 16% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
    • XCOM 2* (DX11) Up to 4% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Maximum settings
  • Core Ultra -prosessorin integroidulla Arc-grafiikkaohjaimella
    • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth* (DX12) Up to 25% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
    • Returnal* (DX12) Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Low settings
    • The Last of Us Part 1* (DX12) Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very Low settings

Korjatut bugit

  • Arc A -sarjan erillisnäytönohjaimilla
    • Alan Wake 2:n valkoiset artifaktit peilaavilla pinnoilla, kun läpinäkyvyys on asetettu pois päältä
    • Sons of the Forestin inventaariossa esiintyneet grafiikan korruptoitumiset
    • Smooth Sync -ominaisuuden toimimattomuus joillain DirectX 11 -peleillä
  • Core Ultra -prosessoreiden integroidulla Arc-grafiikkaohjaimella
    • Talos Principle 2:n kaatuilu käynnistykseen tietyillä skaalausasetuksilla
    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfware III:n kaatuilut
    • Blackmagic Fusionin kaatuminen kesken renderöinnin

Tiedossa olevat ongelmat

  • Arc A -sarjan erillisnäytönohjaimilla
    • Dead by Daylight saattaa kaatuilla
    • Topaz Video AI saattaa antaa virheitä joillain videonparannusominaisuuksilla
  • Core Ultra -prosessoreiden integroidulla Arc-grafiikkaohjaimella
    • Diablo 4:n maastossa voi esiintyä grafiikan korruptoitumista
    • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection saattaa kaatua heti peliin lataamisen jälkeen
    • Call of Duty Warzone 2.0:ssa voi esiintyä grafiikan korruptoitumista
    • Blender saattaa kaatua kesken renderöinnin tietyillä keskusmuistikonfiguraatioilla
    • Topaz Video AI saattaa antaa virheitä joillain videonparannusominaisuuksilla
    • Serif Affinity Photo 2 saattaa kaatua kesken suorituskykytestin

