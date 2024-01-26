Ajureissa on Arc-erillisnäytönohjaimille tuki Enshrouded-, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League-, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth-, Tekken 8- ja Palworld -peleille sekä merkittäviä suorituskykyparannuksia reilusti yli 20 peliin.

Intel on julkaissut uudet ajurit näytönohjaimilleen ja integroiduille grafiikkaohjaimilleen. Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.5186/31.0.101.5234 -ajurit ovat saatavilla Windows 10- ja 11 -käyttöjärjestelmille ja ne tukevat yhtiön Arc-näytönohjaimia sekä Xe-arkkitehtuureihin perustuvia integroituja grafiikkaohjaimia. Ensin mainittu versio on kaikille muille malleille ja jälkimmäinen Meteor Lake -prosessoreiden integroidulle grafiikkaohjaimelle. Voit tutustua ajureiden kaikkiin muutoksiin niiden julkaisutiedotteessa (PDF). Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.5186/31.0.101.5234 -ajureiden uudet ominaisuudet ja pelioptimoinnit: Game On -tuki Arc A -sarjan erillisnäytönohjaimilla Enshrouded Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Tekken 8 Palworld

Game On -tuki Core Ultra -prosessoreiden integroidulla Arc-grafiikkaohjaimella Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Tekken 8 Palworld

Suorituskykyparannukset Arc A -sarjan erillisnäytönohjaimella Albion Online* (DX11) Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Anno 1800* (DX11) Up to 33% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings Apex Legends* (DX11) Up to 26% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Assassin’s Creed Syndicate* (DX11) Up to 13% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings Black Desert Online* (DX11) Up to 18% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Elder Scrolls Online* (DX11) Up to 10% average FPS uplift at 4K with Ultra settings Elex II* (DX11) Up to 101% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Humankind* (DX11) Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Fantastic settings Hunt: Showdown* (DX11) Up to 27% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings Just Cause 3* (DX11) Up to 160% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings Just Cause 4* (DX11) Up to 268% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings New World* (DX11) Up to 13% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings Returnal* (DX12) Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic settings Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm* (DX11) Up to 32% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings Sons of the Forest* (DX11) Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Space Engineers* (DX11) Up to 69% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings Star Citizen* (DX11) Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings Star Wars Squadrons* (DX11) Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Stellaris* (DX11) Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings Tekken 8* (DX12) Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 4K with Ultra settings The Last of Us Part 1* (DX12) Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Warframe* (DX11) Up to 20% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings Watch Dogs: Legion* (DX11) Up to 16% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings XCOM 2* (DX11) Up to 4% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Maximum settings

Core Ultra -prosessorin integroidulla Arc-grafiikkaohjaimella Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth* (DX12) Up to 25% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings Returnal* (DX12) Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Low settings The Last of Us Part 1* (DX12) Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very Low settings

Korjatut bugit Arc A -sarjan erillisnäytönohjaimilla Alan Wake 2:n valkoiset artifaktit peilaavilla pinnoilla, kun läpinäkyvyys on asetettu pois päältä Sons of the Forestin inventaariossa esiintyneet grafiikan korruptoitumiset Smooth Sync -ominaisuuden toimimattomuus joillain DirectX 11 -peleillä

Core Ultra -prosessoreiden integroidulla Arc-grafiikkaohjaimella Talos Principle 2:n kaatuilu käynnistykseen tietyillä skaalausasetuksilla Call of Duty: Modern Warfware III:n kaatuilut Blackmagic Fusionin kaatuminen kesken renderöinnin

Tiedossa olevat ongelmat Arc A -sarjan erillisnäytönohjaimilla Dead by Daylight saattaa kaatuilla Topaz Video AI saattaa antaa virheitä joillain videonparannusominaisuuksilla

Core Ultra -prosessoreiden integroidulla Arc-grafiikkaohjaimella Diablo 4:n maastossa voi esiintyä grafiikan korruptoitumista Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection saattaa kaatua heti peliin lataamisen jälkeen Call of Duty Warzone 2.0:ssa voi esiintyä grafiikan korruptoitumista Blender saattaa kaatua kesken renderöinnin tietyillä keskusmuistikonfiguraatioilla Topaz Video AI saattaa antaa virheitä joillain videonparannusominaisuuksilla Serif Affinity Photo 2 saattaa kaatua kesken suorituskykytestin

