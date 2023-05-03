EHA Awards 2023 -finalistit julki

3.5.2023 - 22:08 Sampsa Kurri Tietotekniikka 1
European Hardware Awards -palkintoseremonia järjestetään Taiwanissa Computex-messujen yhteydessä maanantaina 29. toukokuuta.

Lehdistötiedote:

io-techin vuoden 2023 lukijatutkimuksen lisäksi European Hardware Association -yhdistyksen yli 100 eurooppalaista tekniikkatoimittajaa ovat kukin omilla tahoillaan äänestäneet parhaita kuluneen vuoden aikana julkaistuja ja testattuja tekniikkatuotteita.

Yksikään toimituksellinen kysely ei ole lähellä sitä, jonka EHA suorittaa parhaista parhaan määrittämiseksi. Nyt yhdeksättä kertaa järjestettävä EHA Awards 2023 lupaa olla todella ainutlaatuinen tapahtuma.

EHA Awards ei olisi mahdollinen ilman miljoonien yksittäisten testien suorittamisesta saatuja kokemuksia yli kahden vuosikymmenen ajalta. Yhdeksän mediaa, jotka muodostavat European Hardware Association -yhdystyksen, tavoittavat yhteensä yli 20 miljoonaa PC-teknologian harrastajaa, varhaista omaksujaa ja vaikuttajaa eri puolilta manteretta – jotka kaikki luottavat meidän riippumattomaan ja asiantuntevaan ostoneuvontaan.

Nyt kun pandemia on ohi, palkinnot jaetaan live-tapahtumassa W-hotellissa Taipeissa. Myyjät, jakelijat, jälleenmyyjät ja valmistajat voivat saada lisätietoja tapahtumasta – ja varata ilmaislippunsa – tämän linkin kautta.

Tuhansia tuotteita on harkittu ja olemme nyt valinneet finalisteiksi ”harvat ja valitut”. Äänestys on alkanut kaikissa kategorioissa, kun toimitukselliset tiimimme päättävät, mitkä tuotteet ovat parhaista parhaita Euroopassa myynnissä olevista tuotteista.

Finalistit, joita European Hardware Associationin yhdistetyt toimitukset harkitsevat, löytyvät tämän uutisen kommenteista.

