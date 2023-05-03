EHA Awards 2023 -finalistit julki

Lehdistötiedote:
io-techin vuoden 2023 lukijatutkimuksen lisäksi European Hardware Association -yhdistyksen yli 100 eurooppalaista tekniikkatoimittajaa ovat kukin omilla tahoillaan äänestäneet parhaita kuluneen vuoden aikana julkaistuja ja testattuja tekniikkatuotteita.
Yksikään toimituksellinen kysely ei ole lähellä sitä, jonka EHA suorittaa parhaista parhaan määrittämiseksi. Nyt yhdeksättä kertaa järjestettävä EHA Awards 2023 lupaa olla todella ainutlaatuinen tapahtuma.
EHA Awards ei olisi mahdollinen ilman miljoonien yksittäisten testien suorittamisesta saatuja kokemuksia yli kahden vuosikymmenen ajalta. Yhdeksän mediaa, jotka muodostavat European Hardware Association -yhdystyksen, tavoittavat yhteensä yli 20 miljoonaa PC-teknologian harrastajaa, varhaista omaksujaa ja vaikuttajaa eri puolilta manteretta – jotka kaikki luottavat meidän riippumattomaan ja asiantuntevaan ostoneuvontaan.
Nyt kun pandemia on ohi, palkinnot jaetaan live-tapahtumassa W-hotellissa Taipeissa. Myyjät, jakelijat, jälleenmyyjät ja valmistajat voivat saada lisätietoja tapahtumasta – ja varata ilmaislippunsa – tämän linkin kautta.
Tuhansia tuotteita on harkittu ja olemme nyt valinneet finalisteiksi ”harvat ja valitut”. Äänestys on alkanut kaikissa kategorioissa, kun toimitukselliset tiimimme päättävät, mitkä tuotteet ovat parhaista parhaita Euroopassa myynnissä olevista tuotteista.
Finalistit, joita European Hardware Associationin yhdistetyt toimitukset harkitsevat, löytyvät tämän uutisen kommenteista.
AMD Ryzen 5 7600
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen 9 7900
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
Intel Core i5-13600K
Intel Core i9-13900K
Intel Core i9-13900KS
Best Laptop CPU
AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
Intel Core i7 13700H
Intel Core i7 13700HX
Intel Core i7-1360p
Intel Core i9-13900HX
Intel Core i9-13950HX
Intel Core i9-13980HX
Best Smarphone SoC
Apple A16 Bionic
MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
Best AMD ATX / Micro-ATX Motherboard
ASRock B650 Livemixer
ASRock X670E Steel Legend
ASRock X670E Taichi
ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme
ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero
ASUS ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi
Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master
Gigabyte X670E Aorus Xtreme
MSI MAG X670E Tomahawk WiFi
MSI MEG X670E ACE
MSI MEG X670E Godlike
Best Intel ATX / Micro-ATX Motherboard
ASRock Z790 Steel Legend
ASRock Z790 Taichi
ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex
ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme
ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero
Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Master
Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Tachyon
MSI MPG Z690 Force WiFi
Best AMD Mini-ITX Motherboard
ASRock B650E PG-ITX WiFi
ASUS ROG Strix B650E-I Gaming WiFi
ASUS ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WiFi
Gigabyte B650I Aorus Ultra
MSI B650I Edge WiFi
Best Intel Mini-ITX Motherboard
ASUS ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi
Gigabyte B760I Aorus Pro
MSI MEG Z690I Unify
MSI MPG Z790I Edge WiFi
Best System Memory Series
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5
G.Skill DDR5 Extreme Speed
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5
Kingston FURY Beast RGB DDR5
Patriot Viper Xtreme 5
TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5
Best Desktop GPU
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
Best Laptop GPU
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
Best AMD Based Graphics Card
AMD RX 7900 XT (MBA)
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC
ASUS TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC
Gigabyte AORUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil
Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X
Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX (Reference Card)
Best NVIDIA Based Graphics Card
ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 White OC
ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition 24GB
Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 4090 Xtreme WaterForce 24G
MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming X
MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim LiquidD X 24G
MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim X 24G
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition
ZOTAC RTX 4090 AMP Airo
Best Gaming Monitor
ASRock Phantom Gaming PG34WQ15R3A
ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ
Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED
Dell Alienware AW3423DW
LG UltraGear 27GR95QE
MSI Optix MPG321QRF-QD
MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD
Best Monitor (non-gaming)
ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DC
ASUS ProArt PA32DC
ASUS ProArt PA348CGV
HUAWEI MATEVIEW
LG UltraFine OLED Pro 32
Philips 27B1U7903.
Philips Momentum 32M1N5800A
Philips Momentum 8000 27E1N8900
Best CPU Cooler (air)
Arctic Freezer A35 A-RGB
be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4
Cooler Master MasterAir MA612 Stealth
DeepCool AK500
DeepCool AK620
ENDORFY Fortis 5 Dual Fan
Noctua NH-D12L
Noctua NH-D15
Noctua NH-U12A
NZXT T120 RGB
Best CPU Cooler (water)
ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II
ASUS ROG Ryujin II 360
be quiet! Pure Loop 2 FX
Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD XT
EKWB Nucleus AIO CR360 Lux D-RGB
Endorphy Navis F360 ARGB
Fractal Design Lumen RGB
MSI MEG CoreLiquid S
MSI MEG CoreLiquid S360
Best Custom Cooling
Alphacool Aurora Series
Corsair Hydro X
EKWB Quantum Velocity2
Raijintek Phorcys Evo
Thermaltake Pacific
Best Fan Series
Arctic P12 Max
be quiet! Light Wings PWM Series
be quiet! Silent Wings Pro 4 Series
Cooler Master Mobius Series
Corsair ML RGB Elite Series
Noctua NF-A12x25
Noctua NF-A14
Seasonic MagFlow 120mm
Best Hard Drive
Seagate Exos X Series
Seagate IronWolf/IronWolf Pro
WD Red Pro Series
Best SSD
Corsair Force MP600 Pro XT
Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 10000
Kingston FURY Renegade
Kingston KC3000
Kioxia Exceria Pro
Samsung 990 Pro
WD Black SN850X
Best NAS Device
QNAP TS-464
Synology DiskStation DS1522+
Synology DS923+
TerraMaster F4-423
Best External Storage
Corsair EX100U
Kioxia Exceria Plus Portable SSD
SanDisk Professional Pro-G40 SSD
Best ATX Case
be quiet! Pure base FX 500
Cooler Master HAF 700 EVO
Corsair 7000D Airflow
Corsair iCUE 5000T RGB
Deepcool CH510 Mesh
Fractal Design North
Fractal Design Pop Air
Lian Li Lancool 216
Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO ARGB
NZXT H9
Sharkoon M30 RGB
Best Micro ATX Case
ASUS Prime AP201
Fractal Design Pop Mini Air
Montech Air 100 ARGB
Best ITX Case
Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P
Fractal Design Ridge
Fractal Design Torrent Nano
HYTE Revolt 3
Lian Li Q58
NZXT H1 (V2)
Phanteks Evolv Shift XT
Raijintek Ophion Elite
Best PSU Series
ASUS ROG Thor
be quiet! Dark Power 13
be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12
be quiet! Pure Power 12 M
Corsair RMe
Corsair RMx Shift
FSP Hydro Ti Pro
Seasonic Prime TX Titanium
Seasonic Vertex GX
Seasonic Vertex PX
Best Gaming Mouse
Cooler Master MM731
Corsair Katar Elite Wireless
ENDORFY Gem Plus Wireless
Logitech G502
Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+ ADV
MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless
Pulsar X2 Wireless
Razer DeathAdder V3
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro
Sharkoon Light 180
Best Gaming Keyboard
ASUS ROG Azoth
Corsair K100 AIR Wireless
Corsair K70 RGB TKL
Endorfy Thock Wireless
GG Ironclad V2
Mountain Everest 60
Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro
Sharkoon SGK50 S4
SteelSeries Apex PRO
Best Router
ASUS GT-AXE16000
ASUS ROG Rapture GT6
AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX
MSI RadiX AXE6600
Netgear RAXE300 Nighthawk
Synology RT6600ax
Best VR/AR Product
HTC Vive Flow
Lenovo ThinkReality A3
Meta Quest 2
PICO 4
Sony PlayStation VR2
Best Gaming Chair
Adept Holo
Corsair TC200
ENDORFY Scrim
noblechairs EPIC
noblechairs Legend
Razer Enki
Secretlab Titan Evo
Best Streaming Equipment
Corsair Voyager a1600
Elgato Stream Deck +
Elgato Wave:3
Loupedeck Live
Maono E2
Mountain DisplayPad
MSI Immerse GV60 8.5
Best Gaming Headset
Corsair HS55 Wireless
Corsair HS65 Wireless
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT
Epos H3Pro Hybrid
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless
Logitech G Astro 30
Sharkoon Skiller SGH50
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
Best Headphone
1More Sonoflow
HiFiMAN Edition XS
Sennheiser Momentum 4
Sony WH-1000XM5
Teufel Real Blue NC
Best Earphones
Apple AirPods Pro 2
HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2
Jabra Elite 7 Pro
JBL Tour Pro 2
Nothing ear (2)
OnePlus Buds Pro 2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Sony LinkBuds S
Best Speakers
AirPulse A80
Amazon Echo Studio
Edifier MR4
Edifier S1000W
Vanatoo Transparent Zero
Best Mini-PC
Apple Mac mini M2 Pro
Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast
Intel NUC 12 Extreme
Intel NUC 13 Extreme
Intel NUC 13 Pro
Best Gaming Desktop System
Corsair Vengeance i8100 with GeForce RTX 4090
Lenovo Legion T5
Lenovo Legion T7
MSI MEG Aegis Ti5
MSI MEG Trident X2 13th
PCSpecialist Tempest Nova
Best Notebook (non-gaming)
Apple MacBook Pro 16
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED
HP Elite Dragonfly
Huawei Matebook D16
Huawei MateBook X Pro
Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i
LG Gram 17
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro
Best 2-in-1
ASUS ROG Flow Z13
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
HP Envy x360
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist
Lenovo Yoga Book
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Samsung Galaxy book3 pro
Best Gaming Notebook
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16
Gigabyte Aorus 15
Gigabyte Aorus 17H
Lenovo Legion Pro 7
Medion Erazer Beast X40
MSI Titan GT77 HX 13V
Best Smartphone
ASUS Zenfone 9
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Honor Magic 5 Pro
Honor Magic 5 Ultimate
Iphone 14 Pro Max
Nothing Phone (1)
OnePlus 11
OPPO Find N2 Flip
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Best Wearable
Apple Watch 6 SE
Apple Watch Series 8
Apple Watch Ultra
Garmin Forerunner 965
Huawei Watch Ultimate
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Best Smart Home Product
Arlo Pro 5
Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra
Best Gaming Product
AMD Radeon 7900XTX
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
Lenovo Legion Pro 7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
PULSAR X2 Wireless
Samsung 990 Pro
Valve Steam Deck
Best Overclocking Product
AMD Ryzen 5 7600
AMD Ryzen 9 7900
ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex
Corsair H150i Elite
EK Velocity2 Delid Tool
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5
Intel Core i5-13600K
Intel Core i9-13900K
Z790 Aorus Tachyon
Best New Technology
AMD 3D V-Cache
AMD Zen 4
JEDEC DDR5
NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU Architecture
NVIDIA DLSS 3
OpenAI GPT-4
Product of the Year
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs
AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs with 3D V-Cache
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
Apple Watch Ultra
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090