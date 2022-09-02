EHA lukijapalkintojen 2022 voittajat julki

2.9.2022 - 11:05 Sampsa Kurri 6
AMD:n Radeon 7 5800X3D putsasi pöydän vuoden parhaan tuotteeen, pelituotteen ja uuden teknologian palkinnoilla.

Järjestimme heinäkuussa EHA lukijapalkintojen 2022 äänestyksen, jossa selvitettiin eurooppalaisten ja suomalaisten kuluttajien mielestä parhaat valmistajat eri tuotekategorioissa. Voittajat on nyt selvillä ja palkinnot 40 eri kategoriasta jaettiin eilen IFA 2022 -messujen yhteydessä Berliinissä järjestetyssä palkintogaalassa, johon myös io-tech osallistui. Kiitos kaikille äänestykseen osallistuneille.

io-techin lukijoiden lisäksi Euroopan laitteistoyhdistyksen äänestykseen osallistui kahdeksan muuta mediaa Euroopasta Tweakers Hollannista, Hardwareluxx Saksasta, Geeknetic Espanjasta, Hardware Upgrade Italiasta, PurePC Puolasta, Cowcotland Ranskasta, Lab501 Romaniasta sekä KitGuru Iso-Britanniasta.

Kaikkien äänestykseen osallistuneiden kesken arvottiin GeForce RTX 3080- tai Radeon RX 6800 XT -näytönohjain, mutta voitto meni valitettavasti tänä vuonna jälleen Saksaan.

Voittajat eri kategorioissa löytyvät uutisen kommenteista.

Lähde: European Hardware Association

EHA lukijapalkinnot

