EHA lukijapalkintojen 2022 voittajat julki

Järjestimme heinäkuussa EHA lukijapalkintojen 2022 äänestyksen, jossa selvitettiin eurooppalaisten ja suomalaisten kuluttajien mielestä parhaat valmistajat eri tuotekategorioissa. Voittajat on nyt selvillä ja palkinnot 40 eri kategoriasta jaettiin eilen IFA 2022 -messujen yhteydessä Berliinissä järjestetyssä palkintogaalassa, johon myös io-tech osallistui. Kiitos kaikille äänestykseen osallistuneille.
io-techin lukijoiden lisäksi Euroopan laitteistoyhdistyksen äänestykseen osallistui kahdeksan muuta mediaa Euroopasta Tweakers Hollannista, Hardwareluxx Saksasta, Geeknetic Espanjasta, Hardware Upgrade Italiasta, PurePC Puolasta, Cowcotland Ranskasta, Lab501 Romaniasta sekä KitGuru Iso-Britanniasta.
Kaikkien äänestykseen osallistuneiden kesken arvottiin GeForce RTX 3080- tai Radeon RX 6800 XT -näytönohjain, mutta voitto meni valitettavasti tänä vuonna jälleen Saksaan.
Voittajat eri kategorioissa löytyvät uutisen kommenteista.
Best Desktop CPUs: AMD
Best Laptop CPUs: AMD
Best Mobile CPUs: Qualcomm
Best Motherboards: ASUS / ROG
Best Memory Modules: CORSAIR
Best GPUs: NVIDIA
Best Graphic Cards: ASUS / ROG
Best CPU Coolers (Air): Noctua
Best CPU Coolers (Water): CORSAIR
Best Custom Coolers: EKWB
Best Case Fans: Noctua
Best Hard Drives: Western Digital
Best SSDs: Samsung
Best Cases: Fractal Design
Best PSUs: CORSAIR
Best Monitors: LG
Best Gaming Monitors: ASUS / ROG
Best NAS Devices: Synology
Best External Storage: Western Digital
Best Mice: Logitech
Best Keyboards: Logitech
Best Gaming Headsets SteelSeries
Best Headphones: Sony
Best Speakers: BOSE
Best Routers: AVM
Best VR Products: Oculus
Best Gaming Chairs: Secretlab
Best Mini PCs: Apple
Best Desktop Gaming PCs: ASUS / ROG
Best Laptops: Apple
Best Gaming Laptops: ASUS / ROG
Best Hybrid 2-in-1: Microsoft
Best Smartphones: Apple
Best Wearables: Apple
Best Smarthome Products: Amazon
Best TVs: LG
Best Gaming Product: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Best Product for Overclocking: Intel Core i9-12900K
Best New Technology: AMD 3D V-Cache
Product of the Year: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Suomen paikalliset äänestytulokset erosivat koko Euroopan voittajista seuraavilta osin:
Best Memory Modules: G.Skill
Best CPU Coolers (Water):Arctic
Best PSUs: Seasonic
Best Monitors: Samsung
Best Gaming Headsets Sennheiser
Best Headphones: Sennheiser
Best Speakers: Genelec
Best Routers: Asus / ROG
Best VR Products: Varjo
Best Gaming Chairs: Noblechairs
Best Smartphones: Samsung
Best Smarthome Products: Philips
Best New Technology: Samsung QD-OLED