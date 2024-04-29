EHA Awards 2024 -finalistit julki

29.4.2024 - 20:09 Sampsa Kurri Mobiili/ Tietotekniikka 1
European Hardware Awards -palkintoseremonia järjestetään Taiwanissa Computex-messujen yhteydessä maanantaina 3. kesäkuuta.

Lehdistötiedote:

io-techin vuoden 2024 lukijatutkimuksen lisäksi European Hardware Association- eli Euroopan laitteistoyhdistyksen tekniikkatoimittajat ovat kukin omilla tahoillaan äänestäneet parhaita kuluneen vuoden aikana julkaistuja ja testattuja tekniikkatuotteita. Maanantaina 3. kesäkuuta 2024 Taiwanissa järjestetään 10. Hardware Awards -palkintoseremonia, jossa voittajat paljastetaan. Tänään paljastamme finalistit, joita harkitaan EHA-palkintojen saajiksi!

Mikään muu toimituksellinen tutkimus ei kilpaile Euroopan laitteistoyhdistyksen kattavasta lähestymistavasta huippuluokan tuotteiden tunnistamisessa. Kymmenenvuotisjuhlavuottaan juhlistavan EHA Awards 2024 -seremonian on tarkoitus olla erityinen tilaisuus.

EHA-palkintojen menestys perustuu lukemattomiin yksittäisiin testeihin, jotka on suoritettu yli kahden vuosikymmenen aikana. Euroopan laitteistoyhdistyksen muodostavien yhdeksän julkaisun yhteinen ponnistus tavoittaa yli 20 miljoonan PC-tekniikan ystävää, jotka luottavat meihin puolueettomissa ja asiantuntevissa ostoneuvoissa.

Tämän uutisen kommenteista löytyy luettelo tarkkaan valituista finalisteista, joita harkitaan EHA-palkintojen saajiksi vuonna 2024:

