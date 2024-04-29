EHA Awards 2024 -finalistit julki

Lehdistötiedote:
io-techin vuoden 2024 lukijatutkimuksen lisäksi European Hardware Association- eli Euroopan laitteistoyhdistyksen tekniikkatoimittajat ovat kukin omilla tahoillaan äänestäneet parhaita kuluneen vuoden aikana julkaistuja ja testattuja tekniikkatuotteita. Maanantaina 3. kesäkuuta 2024 Taiwanissa järjestetään 10. Hardware Awards -palkintoseremonia, jossa voittajat paljastetaan. Tänään paljastamme finalistit, joita harkitaan EHA-palkintojen saajiksi!
Mikään muu toimituksellinen tutkimus ei kilpaile Euroopan laitteistoyhdistyksen kattavasta lähestymistavasta huippuluokan tuotteiden tunnistamisessa. Kymmenenvuotisjuhlavuottaan juhlistavan EHA Awards 2024 -seremonian on tarkoitus olla erityinen tilaisuus.
EHA-palkintojen menestys perustuu lukemattomiin yksittäisiin testeihin, jotka on suoritettu yli kahden vuosikymmenen aikana. Euroopan laitteistoyhdistyksen muodostavien yhdeksän julkaisun yhteinen ponnistus tavoittaa yli 20 miljoonan PC-tekniikan ystävää, jotka luottavat meihin puolueettomissa ja asiantuntevissa ostoneuvoissa.
Tämän uutisen kommenteista löytyy luettelo tarkkaan valituista finalisteista, joita harkitaan EHA-palkintojen saajiksi vuonna 2024:
AMD Ryzen 5 7600
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X
Intel Core i5-14600K
Intel Core i7-14700K
Intel Core i9-14900K
Best Laptop CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HS
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS
Apple M3 Max
Apple M3 Pro
Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
Intel Core i7 14700HX
Intel Core i9-14900HX
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
Best Smartphone SoC
Apple A16 Bionic
Apple A17 Pro
Google Tensor G3
Mediatek Dimensity 9300
Samsung Exynos 2400
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Best AMD ATX / Micro-ATX Motherboard
ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO
ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE
ASUS ROG Strix B650E-E Gaming WIFI
ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi
GIGABYTE X670E AORUS Xtreme
MSI B650M PROJECT ZERO
MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI
MSI MEG X670E ACE
Best Intel ATX / Micro-ATX Motherboard
ASRock Z790 NOVA WiFi
ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 DARK HERO
ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO BTF
ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX ENCORE
ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-BTF WIFI
GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS ELITE X WIFI7
GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS MASTER X
GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS Xtreme X
MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk MAX WiFi
MSI MEG Z790 ACE MAX
Best AMD Mini-ITX Motherboard
ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Gene
ASUS ROG STRIX B650E-I Gaming WiFi
ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI
GIGABYTE B650I AORUS Ultra
MSI MPG B650I EDGE WiFi
Best Intel Mini-ITX Motherboard
ASRock Z790 PG-ITX/TB4
ASRock Z790I Lightning WiFi
ASUS ROG STRIX Z790-I GAMING WIFI
GIGABYTE B760I AORUS Pro
GIGABYTE Z790I AORUS Ultra
MSI MPG B760I EDGE WIFI
MSI MPG Z790I Edge WiFi
Best System Memory Series
Corsair Dominator Titanium RGB
Corsair Vengeance RGB
G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo DDR5
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5
Kingston Fury Beast RGB
Kingston Fury Renegade RGB
Lexar Ares RGB
Patriot Viper Xtreme 5
TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5
Best Desktop GPU
AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
Best Laptop GPU
AMD Radeon RX 7900M
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
Best AMD Based Graphics Card
ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil
Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7800 XT
Sapphire NITRO+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X
Sapphire PURE RX 7700 XT
Best NVIDIA Based Graphics Card
AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 XTREME WATERFORCE
ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 Super Dual
ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 ROG Matrix Platinum
ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 BTF
ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition
GIGABYTE RTX 4070 Super Aero OC
MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER FE
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 FE
Best Gaming Monitor
ACER Predator X45
ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM
ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM
ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD
MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED
MSI MPG 271QRX QD-OLED
MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED
Best Professional Monitor
ACER NITRO SPATIALLABS
ACER SpatialLabs View Pro 27
ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DC
EIZO EV3240X
Philips Evnia 34M2C8600
MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD
Best CPU Cooler (air)
APNX AP1-V
Arctic Freezer A36
be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5
be quiet! Dark Rock Elite
Cooler Master MasterAir MA824 Stealth
Corsair A115
DeepCool AK500
DeepCool Assassin IV
ENDORFY Fortis 5
Noctua NH-D15
Best CPU Cooler (water)
Arctic Liquid Freezer III
ASUS ROG RYUJIN III 360 ARGB
be quiet! Pure Loop 2
Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360 Atmos
Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD XT
DeepCool Mystique 360
EKWB EK-Nucleus CR240 Dark
ENDORFY Navis F360 ARGB
Enermax LIQMAXFLO Series
Lian-Li Galahad II LCD 360
Best Custom Cooling
Alphacool Core Series
Corsair HydroX Series
EKWB Quantum Series
Best Fan Series
Arctic P12 Max
be quiet! Pure Wings 3
be quiet! Silent Wings Pro 4
Cooler Master Mobius 120
Corsair iCUE LINK QX120 RGB
Noctua NF-A12x25
Noctua NF-A14 PWM
Seasonic Magflow ARGB
Best Hard Drive
Seagate Barracuda
Seagate Exos
Seagate IronWolf Pro
Seagate MACH.2
Toshiba MG10F
WD Black Performance
WD Gold
WD Red Pro
Best SSD
Corsair MP700 Pro
Crucial T700
Kingston Fury Renegade
Kingston KC3000
Kioxia Exceria Pro
Lexar NM790
MSI SPATIUM M570 Pro
MSI SPATIUM M580 FROZR
Samsung 990 PRO
WD SN850X
XPG Gammix S70 Blade
Best NAS Device
Asustor Flashstor FS6712X
QNAP QGD-1602P
QNAP TS-253E
QNAP TS-464
QNAP TVS-h674T
Synology DiskStation DS1823xs+
Synology DiskStation DS223j
Synology DiskStation DS224+
Synology DiskStation DS423+
Best External Storage
Crucial X10 Pro
HP Portable SSD P900 1TB
Kingston XS1000 Portable SSD
Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD
Kioxia Exceria Plus Portable SSD
Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch
Samsung Portable SSD T9
Synology Beedrive
Best ATX Case
be quiet! Dark Base Pro 901
Fractal Design North
Fractal Design North XL
HYTE Y70 TOUCH
Lian Li O11 Vision
Lian Li O11D EVO RGB
MONTECH King 95 Pro
NZXT H6 Airflow
Phanteks NV5
Best Micro ATX / ITX Case
Cooler Master NCORE 100 Max
Corsair 2000D RGB Airflow
Corsair 2500X
Fractal Design Ridge
Fractal Design Terra
MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ
Raijintek Ophion Elite
Best PSU Series
be quiet! Dark Power Pro 13
be quiet! PURE POWER 12M ATX 3.0
Chieftech Polaris Pro
Corsair HXi
FSP Hydro PTM X Pro
FSP Hydro TI PRO
MSI MEG Ai
Seasonic Focus
Seasonic Prime PX
Seasonic Prime TX
Best Gaming Mouse
Corsair M75 Air
Endgame Gear XM2we
ENDORFY GEM Plus Wireless
Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2
Logitech G5020 X Lightspeed
Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+
Mountain Makalu Max
Pulsar Xlite V3 eS
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro
Best Gaming Keyboard
Asus ROG Azoth
Corsair K100 AIR WIRELESS RGB
Corsair K65 Plus Wireless
Corsair K70 MAX RGB
Corsair K70 RGB PRO OPX
ENDORFY Thock 75% Wireless Black
GG Berserker
Keychron Q1 Max
Mountain Everest 60
Mountain Everest Max
MSI Vigor GK41
Wooting 60HE
Best Router
ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000
ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE98
ASUS RT-AX88U Pro
AVM FRITZ!Box 6670 Cable
MSI RadiX AXE6600
TP-Link Archer AX6000
TP-Link Deco BE85 BE22000
Best VR product
Apple Vision Pro
Meta Quest 2
Meta Quest 3
PICO 4
Sony PlayStation VR2
VIVE XR Elite
Best Gaming Chair
ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo
Boulies Master Series
noblechairs EPIC
noblechairs LEGEND TX
Razer Iskur V2
Best Streaming Equipment
elgato Facecam MK2
elgato StreamDeck
elgato StreamDeck Plus
ENDORFY Solum Voice S
Mountain Displaypad
NZXT Capsule Mini
Best Gaming Headset
Astro A30 Wireless
Corsair HS80 Max
Corsair Virtuoso Pro
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT
HyperX Cloud III
Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed
Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro
Best Headphone
HiFiMAN Edition XS
HyperX Cloud III Wireless
Sennheiser Momentum 4
Sennheiser HD 490 PRO
Best Earphones
Antlion Kimura Duo
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bowers & Wilkens Pi7 S2
Creative Aurvana Ace 2
Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2
HUAWEI Freebuds Pro 3
Nothing Ear (2)
OnePlus Buds Pro 2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Senheiser Momentum True Wireless 4
Technics EAH-AZ80
Best Speakers
Argon Forte A4 MK2
Creative Pebble X Plus
Edifier S1000W
Focal Aria Evo X
Best Mini-PC
Cooler Master Sneaker X
Corsair One i300
ECS Liva Z5 Plus Mini PC
Intel NUC 13 Extreme NUC13RNGi9
ZOTAC ZBOX PI430AJ
Minisforum Venus UM790 Pro
Best Gaming Desktop System
Acer Predator Orion X
EK-Fluid Gaming Digital Reef PC
Lenovo Legion T7
Minisforum EM780
MSI MEG Trident X2 14th
Best Notebook
Acer Swift Go 14
Apple MacBook Air M3
Apple MacBook Pro M3
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
ASUS Zenbook DUO
HP Omen Transcend 14
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
Lenovo Yoga 9i
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra
Best 2-in-1
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
ASUS Zenbook DUO
HP Envy x360
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo
Best Gaming Notebook
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 X3D
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
GIGABYTE Aorus 16X
Lenovo Legion 9
Lenovo Legion Pro 7
MSI Titan 18HX
MSI Titan GT77 HX
MSI Vector GP68 HX 13V
Razer Blade 14
Best Console
ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme
Lenovo Legion GO
Nintendo Switch OLED
Sony PlayStation 5
Valve Steam Deck OLED
Best Smartphone
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
Google Pixel 8 Pro
HONOR Magic V2
OnePlus 12
OnePlus Open
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Best Wearable
Apple Watch 9
Apple Watch Ultra 2
HUAWEI Watch GT4
OnePlus 12
OnePlus Watch 2
Pixel Watch
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro
Best Smart Home Product
Amazon Alexa Echo 4Gen
Amazon Echo Show 15
Nuki Smart Lock 4
Welock Touch41
Best Value CPU
AMD Ryzen 5 7600
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen 7 8700G
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen 9 7900
Intel Core i5-13400F
Intel Core i5-14600K
Intel Core i7-14700K
Best Value GPU
AMD Radeon RX 7600
AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT
AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT
AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE
Intel Arc A770
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super
Best Value Component
Arctic Liquid Freezer III
ArcticFreezer 36
Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360 Atmos
DeepCool LE520
Kingston NV2 2TB M.2 SSD
Lexar NM710
Best Value Peripheral
AOC Gaming CU34G2XE Monitor
Caixun 27″ 100Hz IPS Gaming Monitor
ENDORFY Thock Wireless
Genesis Thot 230 TKL
GG Berserker
MSI Vigor GK41
Sharkoon OfficePal C30M
Sharkoon SGK50 S3
Best Value System
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405M
Huawei MateBook D16 (2024)
Lenovo LOQ
MSI Thin GF63
PCSpecialist Onyx
Best Value Smartphone
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 8
HONOR Magic V2
Nothing Phone (2a)
OnePlus Nord 3
Poco X6
Realme 12 Pro+ 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
Best Gaming Product
AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
ASUS ROG Ally
Corsair K70 Max
MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
Best Overclocking Product
Arctic Liquid Freezer III
ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore
ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 DARK HERO
EK-Nucleus AIO CR360 Direct Die
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5
Intel Core i5-14600K
Intel Core i9-14900KS
Patriot Viper Xtreme 5
Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut
Best New Technology
AMD FSR3
ASUS BTF
Microsoft Copilot
MSI Project Zero
NVIDIA DLSS 3
NVIDIA DLSS 3.5
NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation
NVIDIA DLSS Ray reconstruction
OpenAI Sora
Qualcomm Oryon CPU
Samsung Galaxy AI
Samsung QD-OLED Gen3
Product of the Year
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER
Meta Quest 3
MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3