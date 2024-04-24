Nestejäähdytysvalmistaja EK on julkaissut virallisen tiedotteen sekä YouTube-videon, jossa toimitusjohtaja Edvard König pahoittelee viikonloppuna Gamers Nexuksen julkisuuteen nostamia ongelmia yhtiön taloustilanteeseen ja toimintaan liittyen. Köning myöntää Gamers Nexuksen raportissa kerrottujen syytösten pitävän paikkansa ja että yhtiö työskentelee parhaillaan niiden selvittämiseksi. Aiemmin tällä viikolla youtubettajat yhdysvaltalainen JayzTwoCents ja saksalainen Der8auer ovat julkaisseet omat lausuntonsa EKWB-yhteistyöhönsä liittyen ja kertoneensa katkaisseensa yhteistyön yrityksen kanssa.

Virallisessa lausunnossaan EKWB listaa välittömiksi toimenpiteiksi avoimen kommunikoinnin maksamattomien laskujen, yrityksen sisäisen kommunikoinnin ja työntekijöiden ylitöiden suhteen.

König on EK:n perustaja ja hän on toiminut yhtiön toimitusjohtajana ensin vuodesta 2006 vuoteen 2013 ja sitten vuodesta 2017 vuoteen 2019. König palasi toimitusjohtajan pallille kuluvan vuoden helmikuussa juuri esiin nousseiden ongelmien vuoksi.

Voit lukea yhtiön koko tiedotteen alta.

Dear Community, Media, and Partners,

First of all, I would like to say that we take this very seriously. It is true that some of EK’s external contractors and business partners have experienced delayed payments. We sincerely apologize for the difficulties this has caused them and the lack of adequate communication.

In February 2024, I, Edvard König, resumed the CEO position to return EK to its respected path. Several issues have already been addressed, including the amended filing of US taxes. We have realigned our focuses while our vision and strategic orientations have remained unchanged. There is still a considerable distance to go, and we immediately began by implementing the following key actions:

Communicating openly any delays and uncertainties that affect outstanding payments, starting with those concerning our personnel.

Reconciling the relations and communication between all subsidiaries and entities of EK Water Blocks.

Improving the transparency and frequency of internal communication with all employees concerning our current situation.

Resolving any outstanding overtime work issues of EK employees. Anyone with a claim, please contact us so we can check everything and make things right. For that purpose, we are introducing a dedicated email address: reachout@ekwb.com.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of our community, customers, and partners during this time. We are committed to fulfilling our financial obligations and regaining your trust. Our mission to elevate computers for a better world remains at the forefront of our focus as we move forward.

Thank you all for standing with us as we work through these challenges, just as you have supported EK for over two decades. We are dedicated to making things right and fostering a more responsible company culture.