AMD ilmoitti aiemmin julkaisevansa uudet Ryzen 9000 -sarjan työpöytäprosessorit myyntiin 31. heinäkuuta. Nyt yhtiö on ilmoittanut joutuneensa siirtämään julkaisua myöhemmäksi.

AMD:n Computing and Graphics -osaston johtaja Jack Huynh on antanut lausunnot, jossa ilmoitetaan ensimmäisten Zen 5 -työpöytäprosessoreiden myöhästymisestä. Lausunnon mukaan yhtiö huomasi viimeisissä tarkistuksissaan, ettei kumppaneille lähetetyt ensimmäiset prosessorit vastaa täysin yhtiön laatuvaatimuksia. Voit lukea koko lausunnon alta.

We appreciate the excitement around Ryzen 9000 series processors. During final checks, we found the initial production units that were shipped to our channel partners did not meet our full quality expectations.

Out of an abundance of caution and to maintain the highest quality experiences for every Ryzen user, we are working with our channel partners to replace the initial production units with fresh units. As a result, there will be a short delay in retail availability.

The Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X processors will now go on sale on August 8th and the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X processors will go on-sale on August 15th. We pride ourselves in providing a high-quality experience for every Ryzen user, and we look forward to our fans having a great experience with the new Ryzen 9000 series.